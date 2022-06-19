The Danville Dans outlasted the Johnstown Mill Rats to complete a two-game sweep at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Sunday afternoon by a score of 13-10.
The Dans slugged out 18 hits and took control of the game with nine runs in the second and third innings to improve to 12-6 on the season.
“They’ve got a team full of SEC (Southeastern Conference) guys, but we competed,” Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan said after his team dropped to 7-11 on the season. “We should have a lot of confidence going forward that we can compete with anybody in this league, whether we’re down by four early or if it’s a close game. We have the guys that can compete and win in this league.”
Johnstown got the scoring going early in this one, with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Lukas Torres doubled home a run and Justin Kapuscinski’s base knock brought him home, but from there the Dans flexed their muscles at the plate and capitalized on a litany of errors by the home team.
Danville cashed in on two wild pitches and a throwing error by starting pitcher Andrew Kribbs to grab a 4-2 lead.
The bats really started to come alive in the third for the team from Illinois.
The Dans produced a pair of runs off a balk and another wild pitch, but Will Carpenter, a product of Wichita State, clobbered a two-run home run over the brick wall in left center. B.J. Banyon doubled home a run to make it 9-2, which chased Kribbs from the game.
The Mill Rats battled back, however. After Danville tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth, Johnstown sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs on four hits. Catcher Sam Mast’s two-run double highlighted the inning.
“Just the fight, the never-give-up,” Sullivan said after his team got back to within striking distance.
“It just shows us that we have to limit those big innings early, just when things get out of hand, finding a way to limit that to just two runs instead of three or four.”
The Dans added some insurance runs in the top of the eighth.
Bryce Chance, of Mississippi State, reached on an error and stole the next three bases. He came home on a double steal with one out. The throw beat him to the plate, but Mast could not hang onto the ball and Chance was called safe. Danville added one more run on a Banyon RBI single, which was vital as Johnstown had one last rally.
Kapuscinski launched a two-run double into right field to make it 13-10 in the bottom of the eighth, but the Mill Rats could not get any closer.
CJ Cromer was robbed of a base hit by a sparking play by Danville second basemen Will Carpenter to end the threat with a runner stranded on third base.
“You see how they made a couple of really, really nice plays for them late that could have opened up the game for us,” Sullivan said. “That’s just the difference-maker there.”
Mast singled in the bottom of the ninth, but he was eventually erased on a double play to end the contest.
“I love the fight,” Sullivan said. “The bats are coming alive. We’ve just got to find the pitching these last two days kind of let us down a little bit.
“We’ll get back to work.”
Johnstown returns to action Tuesday, as the Mill rats play host to the Terre Haute REX.
