DANVILLE, Ill. – Sammy Leis’ bases-loaded single to center in the ninth chased in Trenton Pallas with the game-winning run as the Danville Dans edged the Johnstown Mill Rats 4-3 on Friday.
Cole Yeager had three hits – one a home run in the seventh – and a pair of RBIs for the Mill Rats, who saw Jack Rogers also post three hits.
Yeager, who started at shortstop, took the loss in relief when he allowed the Leis hit while also walking two other batters – one intentionally.
Pallas, who scored the winning run for the Dans, also drove in a pair of runs.
