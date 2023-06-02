DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Dans scored 12 unanswered runs to turn a 4-all game into a 16-4 victory shortened to seven innings over the Johnstown Mill Rats on Friday night in the Prospect League.
Johnstown (0-3) committed seven errors and allowed 10 unearned runs. Clay Wiesen scored two runs. Three different Mill Rats singled, and three others drove in one run each.
After Johnstown forced a 4-all tie, Danville (2-1) tallied five runs in the fourth, six in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Danville stole nine bases as a team, including two each from Julio Cajigas and Justin Vossos. Trenton Pallas went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Blake Binderup (double, three RBIs) and Vossos (two RBIs) each netted two hits. Sammy Leis tripled and scored three runs, while Nate Chester and Jackson Micheels drove in two runs apiece. Trenton Pallas doubled.
