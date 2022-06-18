JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A solo home run by Trey Higgins in the top of the 10th inning provided the difference as the Danville Dans earned a 11-10 comeback victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats in Prospect League action on Saturday night.
The Dans scored six unanswered runs over the final four innings of the game after trailing 10-5 through six frames.
Danville tallied four runs in the top of the first and one in the third while Johnstown took the lead in the middle innings. The Mill Rats got on the board in the bottom of the second on a two-run home run by Justin Kapuscinski, followed by back-to-back long balls from Pete Capobianco and Jake Casey in the third to cut the Dans lead to 5-4.
Kapuscinski belted a two-run double in the fourth to put the Mill Rats ahead 6-5.
Mack Higuchi singled in Kapuscinski and eventually scored on a stolen base attempt at second base. Capobianco then recorded a sacrifice fly to put Johnstown's lead at 9-5. Joe Alcorn plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth to round off the Mill Rats' scoring before their bats went silent.
Johnstown had the opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th, loading the bases with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.
Landon Thompkins and Nathaniel Brouse combined to throw four innings of scoreless relief, with Thompkins getting the victory. Will Knight took the loss for Johnstown.
Offensively, Drake DiGiorno went 4-for-6 to lead the Dans, who had six players tally multiple hits. Kapuscinski and Lukas Torres each recorded two hits for Johnstown, with Kapuscinski driving in four runs and scoring three runs
Johnstown (7-10) faces Danville (11-6) at 3 p.m. Sunday for the final contest of their two-game series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.