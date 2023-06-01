DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville Dans held off a late rally from the Johnstown Mill Rats in the ninth inning as the hosts prevailed 6-5 in a Prospect League contest on Thursday night.
The 0-2 Mill Rats had their first two batters reach base in the ninth, but two straight strikeouts looking and a flyout ended the threat.
Danville’s Jackson Micheels homered and drove in three runs. D.J. Akiyama (two doubles, two RBIs), Julio Cajigas (double) and Nate Chester (double) provided two knocks apiece.
Johnstown, which scored twice in the first and eighth innings, mustered just three hits and took advantage of five Danville errors. Miguel Vega led the Mill Rats with a pair of hits, runs and stolen bases each. Jack Rogers blasted a solo home run, and Clay Wiesen drove in two runs.
Johnstown’s Tyler Horvat allowed three runs over the first four innings. Max Beaulieu permitted three runs and struck out six batters over the final four frames.
The Mill Rats led 2-0 after the first. Danville responded with two runs in the second. A single tally in the fourth combined with three in the seven put the Dans ahead 6-3. Micheels' homer in the seventh broke a 3-all tie.
