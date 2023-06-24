DANVILLE, Ill. – Trailing by four runs through four innings, the Johnstown Mill Rats rallied to pull within a run, but couldn’t get the equalizer as the Danville Dans held on for a 5-4 win Saturday.
Danville reliever Blake Binderup struck out the side in the ninth to preserve the victory.
Down 5-1 in the fifth, Johnstown nibbled out a run as Jalen Freeman singled in Tyler Horvat. Jack Rogers and Freeman each singled in a run during the seventh to make it 5-4. Freeman had three hits on the evening, while Rogers collected two singles.
Binderup tossed two perfect innings of relief, striking out the final four batters he faced.
Trenton Pallas’ three RBIs and a trio of knocks from Robert Castillo paced the Danville attack. Pallas delivered two RBIs with a second-inning single to left, putting Danville ahead to stay.
