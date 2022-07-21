DANVILLE, Ill. – The Danville Dans used a big night offensively to cruise to a 19-4 victory in seven innings over the Johnstown Mill Rats in a Prospect League matchup on Thursday night.
The Dans tallied two runs a piece in the first and second innings before erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the third. Danville then hit three home runs off of Mill Rats reliever Trey Schulz to score seven more times in the bottom of the fifth.
Johnstown saw itself in 2-1 and 4-2 deficits after scoring one run apiece in the second and third innings before Danville pulled away. The Mill Rats scored twice on a passed ball and an error in the top of the sixth to set the final.
While tallying 13 hits, the Dans also capitalized on 12 walks by Johnstown pitchers.
Three Danville batters tallied multiple knocks, with Keenan Taylor going 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Dans. Paxton Kling, a Central High School graduate and Louisiana State signee, was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Trey Higgins also homered and scored three times for Danville.
Joe Alcorn led Johnstown offensively with two hits and a run scored. Sam Mast recorded the lone RBI for the Mill Rats with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
Johnstown (20-25, 8-6) will look to earn a series split with Danville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
