Denny Cruse, of Daisytown Borough, was the winner in the weekly Pigskin Picks for the past weekend.
Cruse picked 20 of 29 games correctly, and said: “There’s no secret. I just go with my gut feeling and hope for the best.”
This week’s games are posted and ready.
Sports fans can pick the weekly gridiron winners by joining The Tribune-Democrat’s Pigskin Picks Club.
Just visit www.tribdem.com/picks to create your profile and start picking – or sign in if you were a picker in past seasons.
Picks close at 5 p.m. each Friday.
Each week, we’ll celebrate our top pickers and start all over again.
