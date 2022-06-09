EUGENE, Ore. – University of Virginia senior Ethan Dabbs, a Richland High School graduate, placed second in the javelin during Wednesday’s NCAA championship meet Hayward Field on Wednesday evening.
Dabbs competed in the javelin at the NCAA meet for the first time since his freshman season in 2019. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2021, he returned to the stage as the top seed. Dabbs competed amongst an incredibly deep field of competitors, five of which surpassed the 78-meter mark.
Dabbs sat in third place after his first three throws. In the finals, the senior vaulted into second with his first of the additional three attempts. Looking to best the leading mark from Pennsylvania’s Mark Minichello (266-3), Dabbs uncorked his best throw of the competition but fell just short of the title at 261-5.
With his second-place finish, Dabbs ties Brian Koller for the best finish in the javelin at the NCAA meet in Virginia history. Kollar won the silver in 2000.
The finish also marks the second time Dabbs has earned All-American honors.
