The Central Western Allegheny Aqua Conference (CWAAC) released its all-star swimming teams on Thursday. Athletes from Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Ligonier Valley, Northern Cambria, Richland, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop were recognized on the first and second teams.
First-team selections were Cambria Heights’ Maddi Dzurko, Central Cambria’s Seth Farabaugh and Jensen Westrick, Ligonier Valley’s M.J. Knupp and Eden Krouse, Northern Cambria’s Troy Paronish and Rayna Buza, Richland’s Joseph Eckroth and Jordan Slavick, Somerset’s James Bastian and Carly Richard and Westmont Hilltop’s Cael Long and Lauren Mock.
Named to the second team were Cambria Heights’ Sarah Petry, Central Cambria’s Isaac Haycisak and Cydney Forcellini, Ligonier Valley’s Nick Roddy and Brooke Roadman, Northern Cambria’s Joe Pavelko and Taylor Onkst, Richland’s Hunter Albert and Ashlyn Campagna, Somerset’s Timothy Myers and Hannah Kane and Westmont Hilltop’s Elijah Innis and Ariel Pribozie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.