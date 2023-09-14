AKRON, Ohio – Akron picked up its first win of the series on Thursday night with a 7-1 victory over the Altoona Curve on Thursday night at Canal Park.
Altoona’s season-long seven game win streak came to an end.
Nick Dombkowski started the day on the mound and cruised into the fifth inning, where he allowed a double and a pair of walks to begin the frame before handing the ball off to Jack Carey. Carey, making his Double-A debut, allowed the first three batters he faced to reach allowing the RubberDucks to plate six runs in the inning. Dombkowski allowed just three hits and walked two in his outing, taking the loss.
Altoona’s offense struggled to solve RubberDucks starter Hunter Stanley, who allowed four total baserunners through his six-inning start. The Curve managed just three baserunners in total over the final three innings against the RubberDucks bullpen combination of Tyler Thornton and Davis Sharpe.
The Curve managed to avoid a shutout in the ninth inning with a double to deep right field by Eli Wilson. Jacob Gonzalez crossed home safely thanks to a throwing error by Akron’s second baseman. The Curve’s other meaningful opportunity for offense came in the third inning when Chavez Young drew a two-out walk and Jackson Glenn followed him with a single. Andres Alvarez followed with a walk of his own, but Matt Fraizer popped out to the third baseman to end the threat.
Young drew two walks in the defeat, while Alvarez added a double in the sixth inning to account for one of the two extra base hits recorded by the Curve.
The Curve continue their series with the Akron RubberDucks at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Altoona sends right-hander Aaron Shortridge to the mound against Akron left-hander Will Dion.
