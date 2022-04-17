RICHMOND, Va. – Kyle Nicolas spun four perfect innings in a starting role, but Richmond rallied for a late victory for the third time in the series, this time with a walk-off grand slam by shortstop Will Wilson, defeating the Altoona Curve 6-2 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.
With the defeat, Altoona’s record dropped to 3-6 on the season as they went 2-4 in their lone trip to Richmond on the season.
Nicolas was dialed in from the first pitch and kept the Flying Squirrels off-balance with a mid-90’s fastball and a devastating slider and changeup. Nicolas, acquired from Miami over the offseason in the Jacob Stallings trade, needed just 40 pitches to retire each of the 12 batters he faced. He picked up five strikeouts.
Altoona took an early lead when the Eastern League’s top hitter, Connor Scott, doubled home Lolo Sanchez in the second inning. Blake Sabol added his first home run of the season in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead for the Curve, before the Flying Squirrels began their rally.
Richmond got their first baserunners in the fifth inning off rehabbing Pirates right-hander Luis Oviedo. Oviedo retired the first man he faced before hitting a batter and allowing a soft single to left field. J.C. Flowers then entered in relief and struck out the first man he faced for the second out of the inning, but hit Robert Emery with a pitch to load the bases and then lost an 11-pitch battle with Shane Matheny to force in a run and make it 2-1.
Altoona turned in several outstanding plays in the field to keep the score 2-1, but, the Flying Squirrels drew even in the eighth inning when Liover Peguero’s throw to second base on a potential inning-ending double play ball went awry, allowing Matheny to cross home and tie the game.
Richmond nearly earned a walk-off win in the ninth inning when they put two runners on with one out, but Enmanuel Mejia got pinch-hitter Jacob Heyward to bounce into a double play to send the game to extras.
Altoona missed out on a chance to take the lead when Lolo Sanchez was thrown out at home plate in the top half of the 10th inning attempting to score on a groundball to the first baseman.
The Flying Squirrels finished off the win with a sacrifice bunt to start their 10th inning at-bat and after a pair of intentional walks, Wilson sent a 3-1 offering from Mejia over the wall in left field to take 6-2 decision.
Sabol recorded two of Altoona’s five hits in the defeat. Altoona did not draw a walk on Sunday afternoon, the first game this season they went without drawing a free pass.
On the mound Flowers fired 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and Colin Selby was charged with the loss after issuing three walks in 1 1/3 innings on the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.