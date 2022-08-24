BOWIE, Md. – Jared Triolo swatted his ninth homer of the season as part of a three-hit day at the plate, but Altoona fell 7-5 to the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night at Prince George Stadium.
Altoona trailed 7-1 after the sixth inning, but, mounted a furious late-inning rally. Fabricio Macias smashed a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Endy Rodriguez added an RBI single in the eighth inning to bring the Curve within two, however, Altoona had several at-bats with the tying run at the plate and couldn’t draw even.
With his single and RBI, Rodriguez has a hit in each of the 11 games he has suited up for Altoona and owns the longest active hit streak in the Eastern League. He has also driven in a run in five straight games.
Carmen Mlodzinski was charged with the loss, allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Brad Case tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief, allowing just one earned run, with three strikeouts. Austin Roberts fired two scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts to round out the night on the mound.
Altoona and Bowie continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m.Thursday night. Left-hander Cade Povich will start for Bowie, with Altoona sending right-hander Aaron Shortridge.
