ALTOONA, Pa. – With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a scoreless game, Connor Scott drew a walk to give the Curve their fifth walk-off victory of the season, defeating the Richmond Flying Squirrels 1-0 on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Reliever Jose Cruz entered in the ninth for Richmond and recorded a quick first out before Jacob Gonzalez reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jimmy Glowenke. Will Matthiessen was then hit by a pitch before Cruz struck out Matt Fraizer for the second out. He proceeded to walk Jackson Glenn on four pitches before Scott drew a full-count walk to win it for the Curve. It was the fifth walk-off win of the season for Altoona and the sixth shutout victory. Curve pitchers held Richmond to just one hit in the series-opening win.
A pair of dominant starts were on display in the contest. Curve starter Beau Sulser allowed a double to Shane Matheny in the first inning and followed it with a pitch-clock violation walk before retiring 14 batters in a row to end his outing. Sulser went five innings with one strikeout in the no-decision.
For Richmond, starter Carson Seymour did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and spun five scoreless frames with a season-high nine strikeouts. After retiring the first 14 batters he faced, Glenn poked a two-out single in the fifth before a flyout ended the inning.
Justin Meis built off his strong month of July with two scoreless innings of relief in the win, allowing no hits and walking two batters with two strikeouts. Tahnaj Thomas earned the win with two perfect innings of relief, picking up one strikeout.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Left-hander Anthony Solometo takes the ball for the Curve against left-hander Nick Zwack for Richmond.
