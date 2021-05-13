CURVE 1

The Altoona Curve plays its home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field. 

 Photo courtesy of the Altoona Curve

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Oneil Cruz provided a two-run triple and Rodolfo Castro followed with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Altoona Curve to a 9-6 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

Ji-hwan Bae (three runs) and Bligh Madris added three hits for Altoona (5-3), which has won five straight contests. Castro and Cruz both contributed two hits. Mason Martin hit his first home run of the season.

Altoona’s Hunter Stratton threw two scoreless innings for the victory.

