ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona Curve will officially retire the No. 21 jersey in honor of former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente on July 21.
Altoona will host the Reading Fightin Phils at 6 p.m. No. 21 will be the second number retired in franchise history, joined by Adam Hyzdu’s No. 16.
The retirement ceremony will take place prior to the game at approximately 5:40 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats for the ceremony. The No. 21 plaque commemorating the number retirement will be unveiled in right field at Peoples Natural Gas Field, hung 21 feet above the ground. Representatives from The Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh will be on hand with a game used Clemente bat, jerseys and other memorabilia.
“Roberto Clemente is one of the most impactful people in the Pirates rich history, a tradition we are thrilled to help write each season in Altoona,” Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said.
One of the most impactful figures in the history of baseball, Clemente won the National League’s batting title four times and was named the league’s MVP in 1966 while suiting up for the Pirates. He earned 12 Gold Glove Awards every year between 1961-72. In 2,433 games played, Clemente recorded 3,000 hits, 240 home runs and 1,305 RBIs and compiled a career .317 batting average. The 1973 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee helped the Pirates win World Series titles in 1960 and 1971 (series MVP).
He was originally acquired by the Pirates through the Rule 5 draft from the Brooklyn Dodgers. His No. 21 was retired by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1973 and has not worn by any of the team’s affiliates.
Despite his impressive numbers on the field, his greatness was not limited to the diamond. Clemente's humanitarian efforts made him a hero to people in his native land of Puerto Rico. He often held free baseball clinics for children in Puerto Rico. After an earthquake struck Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, Clemente became the honorary chairman of an earthquake relief committee that raised $150,000. Tragically, on New Years Eve in 1972, he died when the plane he was on to deliver supplies to Nicaragua crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.
