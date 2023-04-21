ALTOONA, Pa. – Domingo Leyba recorded three hits and two RBIs for the Altoona Curve in an 8-1 victory over the Bowie Baysox on a rain-filled Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona jumped right on Baysox starter Cade Povich with three first-inning runs. Henry Davis and Liover Peguero drew back-to-back walks with one out and executed a double steal to put two runners in scoring position for the Curve. Leyba then ripped a double off the wall in center field to score both. He came around to score when Jacob Gonzalez pulled a double down the left-field line to take a 3-0 lead.
The Curve added to their lead in the third inning when Connor Scott tripled home Peguero, who opened the frame with a single, and he scored on a wild pitch thrown by Povich.
The five runs of support were plenty for Curve starter Sean Sullivan, who tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his PNG Field debut. Sullivan struck out three and worked around two hits and two walks. He’s now thrown 6 2/3 scoreless frames to begin his season.
Cameron Junker entered in relief of Sullivan in the fifth and promptly induced an inning-ending double play after the Baysox drew a pair of walks. Junker then allowed a leadoff single in the sixth, but quickly induced a second double-play ball and an inning ending groundout to earn the win for Altoona.
Bowie plated its lone run in the seventh inning when Billy Cook reached on an infield single to score Randy Florentino against Curve righty Oliver Garcia. Garcia got out of the inning thanks to a brilliant sliding catch from right fielder Fabricio Macias.
In the eighth inning, right-hander Tahnaj Thomas threw eight pitches and recorded two outs on the mound for Altoona before the two teams entered into a 43-minute rain delay. The teams returned to the field with Tyler Samaniego on the mound and he promptly ended the eighth with a flyout.
The Curve added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Nolan Hoffmann. Gonzalez hit his second RBI single of the day to score Peguero, before a Macias sacrifice fly and an Andres Alvarez RBI double gave the Curve a cushion for the ninth. Zach Watson and Bowie manager Kyle Moore were ejected in the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Altoona right-hander Aaron Shortridge will start against Bowie right-hander Garrett Stallings.
