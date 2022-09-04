ALTOONA, Pa. – Andres Alvarez slugged his 20th home run of the season and Nick Gonzales added three hits as the Curve took the series over the Akron RubberDucks with a 5-2 victory on Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was a historic shot for Alvarez, who became the first player in Altoona Curve history to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in the same season. His two-run shot came in the fifth inning off Akron reliever Jerson Ramirez and gave the Curve a 4-0 lead. He scored on a wild pitch from Akron starter Tanner Burns the inning before to give Altoona its second run.
Gonzales reached base safely five times in the win, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, a walk and a hit by pitch. Gonzales scored on a Henry Davis RBI single in the first inning off Burns to make it a 1-0 game. He later scored on an Endy Rodriguez RBI single off Brett Daniels in the sixth to give the Curve a 5-0 lead.
Carmen Mlodzinski turned out another strong performance for Altoona, striking out five batters in four innings, allowing just two hits without issuing a walk. Nick Dombkowski earned the win, allowing one run on three hits in three innings of relief. Jhonkensy Noel and Angel Martinez hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh inning to bring the one run across.
Brad Case allowed a solo home run to Jose Tena in the eighth inning before Colin Selby earned his seventh save of the season in a scoreless ninth.
It was Altoona's fourth triumph of the week, giving the Curve the series victory over Akron. The home run from Alvarez matched Altoona’s single-season mark for home runs hit at home at 67, which was last done in 2005.
Altoona travels to Erie on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.