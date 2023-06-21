ALTOONA, Pa. – The Curve remained in the hunt for the first half Southwest Division title with a doubleheader sweep of the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona prevailed 3-2 in the opener and 1-0 in the nightcap.
In the first game, newly acquired Curve right-hander Braxton Ashcraft made his Double-A debut. He tossed three complete innings. Ashcraft allowed one unearned run on two hits while also striking out four batters.
Justin Meis relieved Ashcraft and fired three innings. He allowed just two hits, including a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Tyler Samaniego would appear in the top of the seventh to strike out two of the three batters faced and earn the save for the Curve.
Lolo Sanchez and Jacob Gonzalez drove in three RBIs in the bottom of the third inning. Claudio Finol drew a walk to open the frame against Baysox left-hander Cade Povich before Liover Peguero doubled to put two in scoring position for Sanchez. On a 3-1 pitch, Sanchez singled to left-center field to give the Curve a 2-1 lead. Gonzalez would score Sanchez on a sacrifice fly to cap off the Curve scoring.
In the second game, Peguero smashed his ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. His third leadoff home run of the season gave the Curve a 1-0 lead that would stand up for a victory.
Nick Dombkowski tossed four scoreless innings to start the bullpen game, striking out a pair and working around three total baserunners. Over his past three outings, Dombkowski has thrown 11 2/3 innings allowing just one run on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Omar Cruz followed up Dombkowski’s outing with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of his own and Oliver Garcia carried the Curve across the finish line, stranding a pair of runners in the sixth inning and working around an error in the seventh inning to finish off his fourth save.
Bowie’s Connor Gillispie set down 18 straight batters after the homer and held the Curve offense without another baserunner throughout the remainder of the second game of the doubleheader.
Altoona continues its seven-game homestand with the Bowie BaySox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Altoona will send right-hander Sean Sullivan to the mound to face Bowie right-hander Peter Van Loon.
