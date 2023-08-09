ALTOONA, Pa. – Sean Sullivan tossed a seven-inning complete game for the Curve, while Tsung-Che Cheng went 3-for-6 in a doubleheader split against the Erie SeaWolves at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Wednesday afternoon. Altoona prevailed 4-2 in the first game and dropped a 5-2 decision in the second contest.
In the first contest, Sullivan recorded the first complete game of his professional career. He allowed two runs on seven hits, while striking out five batters in the start. He allowed an RBI double in the third inning to Jace Jung and a solo home run to Ben Malgeri in the fifth to account for the only runs allowed in the win.
Altoona got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Cheng smacked a two-strike single to right field and stole second base to get the offense started. Jacob Gonzalez followed with a walk before Connor Scott would que a single into the outfield to score Cheng and give the Curve their first lead of the game.
After falling behind 2-1, Altoona retook the lead during the bottom half of the fifth inning. Eli Wilson started off the inning with a leadoff single and took second on a wild pitch. Cheng fired one into center field to score Wilson on a single. After a Matt Fraizer single, Gonzales drove in another run for the Curve after grounding out to score Cheng. Scott then brought in yet another RBI after he doubled to give the Curve a 4-2 lead.
Lolo Sanchez added his sixth outfield assist as he threw out a runner at the plate in the third inning. Altoona turned three double plays in the win.
Altoona's Justin Meis was the starting pitcher for the second game of the doubleheader, tossing four innings while also allowing one run on three hits and striking out five. The lone run came across after Dillon Dingler doubled to open the second inning and Corey Joyce brought him home with a single.
Tyler Samaniego entered in for relief of Meis during the top of the fifth inning, tossing one scoreless frame with one strikeout. Noe Toribio came into the game during the top of the sixth inning and allowed four runs on four hits, including a three-run home run from Jake Holton in his two innings of relief.
Matt Gorski homered in his second plate appearance since returning from the injured list, his 14th of the season for Altoona. Carter Bins stepped up to the plate during the bottom of the sixth inning where he bounced into a fielder's choice to the shortstop, bringing Cheng across the plate to give Altoona its second run.
With base hits in each game today, Cheng has extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest streak by any player in Double-A this season and tied for the second-longest active streak in all of Minor League Baseball.
