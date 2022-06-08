READING, Pa. – Following the postponement on Tuesday night, Altoona split a doubleheader with Reading on Wednesday, winning the first game 4-0 and losing the second contest 6-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading.
The Game 1 victory for the Curve (26-27) came off a strong start from Mike Burrows (4-1). Over five innings, Burrows allowed just one hit and struck out a season-high nine batters, the most by any Altoona pitcher this season. The outing lowered Burrows’ ERA to 2.13 on the season.
Blake Sabol launched his seventh home run of the season off Reading (22-31) reliever John Perkins to lead off the seventh inning for the Curve. Altoona scored once in the second and twice in the third inning off starter James McArthur (2-5).
McArthur loaded the bases in the second following a Brendt Citta single with a Connor Scott hit by pitch and Lolo Sanchez walk. Andres Alvarez later drew a two-out walk to bring home the first run of the contest. In the third, Matt Fraizer hit a one-out double to right field and advanced to third when Liover Peguero was thrown out at the plate. Citta then hit an RBI single and scored two batters later on a Sanchez RBI single.
Citta finished game one with three hits, while Jared Triolo recorded two hits. Will Kobos earned his first save of the season with two hitless innings, walking one and striking out three.
In Game 2, Reading scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie game. Facing Curve reliever Tyler Samaniego (0-1), the Fightin Phils recorded four hits, including an opposite-field grand slam from Aldrem Corredor. With two outs and runners on first and third, Josh Ockimey punched a single up the middle to score a run and load the bases for Corredor. Enmanuel Mejia recorded the last out of the inning following the grand slam.
Samaniego went 2/3 of an inning and struck out two batters. The outing snapped his hitless streak, which had stretched across his previous 15 appearances dating back to April 15.
Logan O’Hoppe hit his 12th home run of the season, a solo shot off Omar Cruz in the bottom of the third inning to give Reading the early lead. Triolo tied the game back up in the fifth with an RBI single off Ofreidy Gomez, scoring Claudio Finol on the play.
Left-hander Joe Jacques made the start for Altoona in a rehab appearance. He struck out two and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning. Cruz allowed the one run on three hits in two relief innings. Bear Bellomy tossed two scoreless on just two hits before Samaniego entered in the sixth. Erik Miller (1-0) earned the win for Reading after a scoreless sixth inning.
Triolo had multi-hit games in each of the two matchups and stole two bases in the second contest. Aaron Shackelford and Matt Gorski also stole bases in the second game.
Altoona will continue its series with Reading at 7 p.m. Thursday. Starters for both teams are yet to be announced.
