ALTOONA, Pa. – Aaron Shortridge struck out a career-high-matching nine batters for Altoona on Saturday night as the Curve clinched their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels with a 9-1 win in front of 6,560 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Shortridge allowed one run over six innings in the win, his sixth of the season. He walked one batter, allowing seven hits with the lone run crossing home on a sacrifice fly. Geronimo Franzua, Justin Meis and Tyler Samaniego each delivered a scoreless inning in relief to close out the contest.
Tsung-Che Cheng extended his hitting streak to 13 games, a season long for a Curve batter and the longest active streak in the Eastern League. Cheng had two hits in the win for Altoona, his 10th multi-hit game at the Double-A level.
Matt Fraizer finished the contest with three hits and three RBIs. Will Matthiessen knocked an RBI double in the third inning off Hayden Birdsong for the game’s first run before Fraizer drove him home with an RBI single. Fraizer scored on a Chavez Young single and he later doubled in the eighth to bring two more insurance runs across for Altoona.
Jackson Glenn produced a two-run single in the fifth inning off Ben Madison in relief. Glenn and Young each finished the contest with two hits in the win. Lolo Sanchez added an RBI single in the eighth inning for the Curve, who improved to 14-15 in the second half and 48-49 on the season.
Altoona concludes a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 1 p.m. Sunday. Left-hander Jackson Wolf, acquired from San Diego in Tuesday's trade for Ji Man Choi and Rich Hill, takes the ball for the Curve in his Pirates organization debut against Richmond right-hander Ryan Murphy.
