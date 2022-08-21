ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona Curve and Harrisburg Senators were canceled due to rain on Sunday evening at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The game will not be rescheduled.
The Curve won four of five games in the series with Harrisburg, scoring 28 runs and hitting .313 as a team.
Altoona travels to Bowie on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Baysox, the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
The Curve are 24-20 in the second half, 57-56 on the season.
