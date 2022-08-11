CURVE 1

The Altoona Curve plays its home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field. 

 Photo courtesy of the Altoona Curve

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Jared Triolo and Endy Rodriguez each posted RBI singles in the ninth to break a 6-all tie as the Altoona Curve rallied to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-6 on Thursday night.

After Altoona jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the sixth inning, Binghamton scored four unanswered runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to equalize.

In the ninth inning, Matt Fraizer drew a walk and stole second base, one of a season-high six stolen bases in the game for the Curve.

Triolo then lined a single into left field to score Fraizer and advanced to second. Two batters later, Rodriguez scored Triolo with a single of his own to put the game out of reach.

The Curve scored three runs in the top of the first inning off Binghamton starter Tony Dibrell.

Triolo hit a lead-off double to open the game and Rodriguez drew a walk two batters later. Blake Sabol tripled to give Altoona a 2-0 lead. Malcom Nuñez followed by singling home Sabol to extend the Curve lead.

Fraizer added a run for the Curve with an RBI single in the fourth inning to score Liover Peguero.

Aaron Shackelford smashed a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his fourth two-run shot in the past four games.

He now has 22 home runs on the season, tied for fifth in the Eastern League.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you