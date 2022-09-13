ALTOONA, Pa. – Endy Rodriguez knocked his second RBI double of the game and Connor Scott cleared the bases on a two-run single as Altoona scored five runs off the Reading bullpen to pick up a 9-4 Tuesday night victory over the Fightin Phils at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The game was tied 4-all entering the seventh inning when reliever Tyler McKay entered for Reading. He would face nine batters in the inning, allowing five runs on four hits and one error. With a runner on second base, Liover Peguero hit an RBI single to right field to break the tie before Rodriguez tacked on a hustle double to score Peguero.
McKay then loaded the bases with a walk and a hit batsman before Scott singled to right field and advanced to second base on the throw home, scoring two runs. Catcher Herbert Iser fired a throw towards second that went into center field and scored a third run on the play.
Henry Davis hit his third home run of the season with Altoona and first since June 26 in the sixth inning, a two-run shot off starter Ethan Lindow. The long ball was the 68th home run Altoona has hit at home this season, setting a new franchise record that was previously set in 2005.
Scott drove in three runs. He hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to score Matt Gorski, who drew two walks in the win. Rodriguez hit his first RBI double in the first inning to give Altoona the early lead. It was the ninth multi-hit game and fifth three-hit game for Rodriguez in 27 games with the Curve.
Matt Eckelman went a season-long five innings in the bullpen start, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts. The lone run came on an Aldrem Corredor RBI single in the third inning. Dillon Peters made his second appearance on an MLB rehab stint and allowed two runs on two hits in the sixth inning. Corredor opened the inning with a single and Ethan Wilson doubled to put runners on second and third. Kevin Vicuña hit a sacrifice fly before Wilson scored on a wild pitch.
Bear Bellomy allowed a run in two innings of relief on a Carlos De La Cruz sacrifice fly in the seventh. Enmanuel Mejia struck out three straight batters in the ninth to close out the win for the Curve.
The Bowie Baysox lost to the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, and the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels. This puts Altoona still 3.5 games out of a playoff spot with now five games to play. Erie holds a one-game lead over Bowie and a two-game advantage over Akron.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the final regular season series of the year. The Curve will send right-hander Kyle Nicolas to the mound.
