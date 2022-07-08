AKRON, Ohio – Making up Monday’s postponement, Altoona split a doubleheader on Friday night at Canal Park, falling in the opener 8-3 and picking up a 6-5 win in eight innings in the finale.
In the first game of the twin bill, Altoona jumped out to a 3-2 lead after the top of the fourth inning, but Akron plated five runs in the bottom half of the inning and added an insurance run in the fifth to secure the 8-3 win.
The Curve used three walks and a pair of hits off former Curve righty Luis Oviedo in the fourth inning to account for their best offensive inning. Altoona took advantage of a throwing error from Akron’s right fielder, a wild pitch and an RBI single from Matt Fraizer to plate their three runs in the frame.
Akron rallied back with an RBI double from Angel Delgado and a grand slam from Jose Tena in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. Brad Case was charged with the loss in the first game after he was touched for six runs in four innings of relief on seven hits and two walks. Aaron Shortridge allowed two runs of his own in the third inning in a short outing. He struck out a pair and tossed just 39 pitches in his third start with the Curve.
In the finale of the doubleheader, Liover Peguero got the Curve offense started off on the right foot with a three-run homer in the first inning. Peguero’s sixth home run of the season supported a bullpen game for the Curve, started by Austin Roberts.
Roberts fired two innings in his third start of the season, allowing a run on two hits and struck out three as the Curve built their lead to 5-1 after the top of the fourth inning. Connor Scott added an RBI single in the third inning as part of a three-hit day at the plate. Altoona added another run in the fourth on an RBI double from Andres Alvarez.
Akron plated four runs in the fourth inning off Jeff Passantino using a two-run homer from Jhonkensy Noel and a two-run double by Julian Escobedo before J.C. Flowers entered and shut down the RubberDucks offense with 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Flowers struck out five and allowed one hit in relief.
Altoona took the lead in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Jared Triolo and left a pair of runners in scoring position.
Tyler Samaniego locked down his sixth save of the season, stranding the placed runner Bryan Rocchio at third base to end the game.
The series continues Saturday evening between Altoona and Akron at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Luis Ortiz will start for the Curve with right-hander Tanner Burns on the mound for the RubberDucks.
