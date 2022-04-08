ALTOONA, Pa. – Highlighted by four of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top 10 prospects, the Altoona Curve released their initial player list a day before the 2022 season starts off.
Altoona, Pittsburgh’s Double-A affiliate, hosts Harrisburg at 6 p.m. Friday in the Eastern League opener for both squads.
The Curve roster boasts 11 of the Pirates’ top 30 prospects, including many core contributors to the 2021 Greensboro Grasshoppers team that reached the High-A East championship series. The Grasshoppers went 74-46 under manager Kieran Mattison, who will lead the Curve in 2022.
According to MLB.com, the Pirates’ No. 1 (second baseman Nick Gonzales), 4 (right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester), 6 (shortstop Liover Peguero) and 10 (outfielder Matt Fraizer) prospects will play for the Curve. Gonzales (No. 20), Priester (No. 54) and Peguero (No. 79) each rank among the top 100 in all of Minor League Baseball, according to MLB.com.
Fraizer joins six other players who suited up for the Curve in 2021, including left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz, right-handed pitchers Travis MacGregor and Noe Toribio, catcher Carter Bins and outfielders Daniel Amaral and Jack Suwinski (No. 30 MLB.com prospect).
The pitching staff also features right-handed hurlers Mike Burrows (No. 11), J.C. Flowers, Carmen Mlodzinski (No. 14) and Tahnaj Thomas (No. 29). Rounding out the pitching staff are right-handers Bear Bellomy, Oliver Garcia, Enmanuel Mejia, Luis Ortiz, Austin Roberts and Colin Selby.
Mejia took home the Pirates organization’s Kent Tekulve Minor League Reliever of the Year honors in 2021 after posting a combined 0.42 ERA in 32 relief appearances between Bradenton and Greensboro.
Since making his professional debut in 2019, Mejia has recorded a 0.85 ERA in 50 relief appearances, which is the second-lowest in all of Minor League Baseball among relievers with at least 60 innings of work in that time behind Blue Jays farmhand Jackson Reese (0.84 ERA in 641/3 innings).
Also slated to join the Curve pitching staff are two newcomers to the organization in right-hander Kyle Nicolas (No. 19) and left-hander Zach Matson. Nicolas joins the Curve after being acquired from the Miami Marlins in the Jacob Stallings trade in November. Matson spent the 2021 season as a member of the Hartford Yard Goats’ bullpen.
Joining Gonzales and Peguero in the infield are Andres Alvarez, Tucupita Marcano (No. 25), Will Matthiessen, Aaron Shackelford and Jared Triolo (No. 20). Triolo took home the Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award for third basemen in 2021. It marked the fourth straight minor league season that a Pirates third baseman took home the award (Ke’Bryan Hayes did so from 2017-19). Triolo enters this season rated by Baseball America as the “best defensive infielder” in the Pirates minor league system. Marcano, acquired in the Adam Frazier trade with San Diego in July, played 25 games with the Padres a season ago and took the field with Triple-A Indianapolis after being acquired by the Pirates. This will be his first experience at Double-A.
In the outfield, the Curve will feature an intriguing combination of power and speed between the returners of Amaral, Fraizer and Suwinski. Joining them for their Double-A debut in 2022 are Blake Sabol and Lolo Sanchez. Rounding out the group is Connor Scott, who was acquired from Miami in the Stallings trade.
Between Gonzales (seventh overall pick, 2020), Priester (18th, 2019) and Scott (13th overall, 2018 by Miami), the Curve roster projects to feature three top-18 draft choices on the Opening Day roster for the first time in franchise history.
