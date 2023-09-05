The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed Altoona Curve right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes on the development list, ending his 2023 season.
"We're excited and encouraged by the positive things Paul has been able to accomplish in his short time in the Pirates organization," Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said. "He's checked all of the boxes we aimed for him to check during the 2023 season. The goal now is to focus on a complete offseason in preparation for this first full professional year in 2024."
Skenes, the No. 1 pick in this July's MLB draft, made two starts for the Double-A Curve. The hurler from Louisiana State struck out three batters and allowed one hit over two scoreless innings against the Erie SeaWolves. On Aug. 26, Skenes permitted four earned runs, three hits and two walks over 2/3 innings.
In five professional starts, Skenes fanned 10 batters and walked two over 6 2/3 innings in five starts, posting a 5.40 ERA. The right-hander was scheduled to start Thursday's game for Altoona against Harrisburg, which boasts his Louisiana State teammate and No. 2 pick Dylan Crews.
The Southeastern Conference and national pitcher of the year went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts over 122 2/3 innings during the 2023 college campaign. Skenes helped the Tigers win the 2023 national title at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Skenes made 19 starts and held opponents to a .165 average for the Tigers. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at the Air Force Academy, where he was a two-way player for the Falcons.
