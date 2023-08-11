ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona Curve announced home dates for the 2024 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Friday.
The home schedule features 69 home games against each Southwest Division opponent Akron, Bowie, Erie, Harrisburg and Richmond. For the first time since 2019, the Curve will host both the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) and Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) in the same season. Both opponents are slated to visit PNG Field in May as the Curve return home following the Memorial Day weekend holiday May 28-June 2.
April features 12 home games against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians). The month of June features 14 total home contests with full series against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) and RubberDucks.
As the schedule turns to summer, the Curve will host the Harrisburg Senators on July 4. The Thursday through Saturday series with Harrisburg will be the first of 11 home games in July with a visit from the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) for six games and the opening of a series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants). August at PNG Field will feature 15 home games spread across series with the Flying Squirrels, Baysox and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays).
The Curve are slated to wrap up the 2024 season at home with a six-game series against Richmond from September 10-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.