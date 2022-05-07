ERIE, Pa. – Down to its final out, Altoona’s Blake Sabol drove in the game’s tying run, but the Curve fell 2-1 to Erie in 10 innings on Saturday evening at UPMC Park.
Held to just two hits and two walks in its first eight innings at the plate, Altoona managed to get the tying run into scoring position with a double off the wall from Jared Triolo. After Nick Gonzales reached on error by the shortstop, the Curve had men at first and second with one out in the ninth inning trailing 1-0. With an 0-1 count on Sabol, Triolo and Gonzales each broke for the next base. Triolo was caught stealing for the second out of the inning, but Gonzales replaced him at second. On the very next pitch, Altoona’s catcher lined a base hit to right-center field to tie the game.
Tahnaj Thomas threw a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to send the game to extras for just the second time this year for Altoona.
In the top of the 10th, Altoona managed to advance the placed runner, Lolo Sanchez, to third base, but stranded him there as Connor Scott’s hard line drive was caught by the second baseman.
Erie earned the walk-off win with a bunt single from Luis Carpio and a single down the right-field line from Andrew Navigato to earn a 2-1 decision.
On the mound, Carmen Mlodzinski turned in a brilliant start to his outing, retiring eight straight batters with four strikeouts. Carpio broke the run with a single through the left side of the infield and after Navigato reached on an infield single, Dillon Dingler singled home a run to give Erie the early 1-0 lead. After a walk by Andre Lipcius to load the bases, Mlodzinski settled down and retired Parker Meadows to finish his outing. Mlodzinski threw 56 pitches in his three-inning start.
Noe Toribio fired three scoreless innings of relief and struck out four batters to keep the game at 1-0. Austin Roberts delivered two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts following Toribio.
The Curve continue their six-game series in Erie at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows will take the ball for Altoona, while Erie’s starter is to be announced.
