CURVE 1

The Altoona Curve plays its home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field. 

 Photo courtesy of the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA – Matt Fraizer’s two-run home run in the sixth pulled the Altoona Curve within a run of the Erie SeaWolves, but the hosts couldn’t push across the equalizer as Erie held on for a 5-4 win at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sunday.

Home runs by Jace Jung in the first and Trei Cruz in the fourth helped Erie build a 5-0 lead.

Altoona chipped away at the deficit as Connor Scott doubled in Carter Bins in the fifth.

Bins was at the plate in the sixth when a balk by Erie’s Jake Higganbotham allowed Tsung-Che Chung to score. Matt Gorski, who moved to second on the balk, scored on Fraizer’s home run to right field.

