ALTOONA – Matt Fraizer’s two-run home run in the sixth pulled the Altoona Curve within a run of the Erie SeaWolves, but the hosts couldn’t push across the equalizer as Erie held on for a 5-4 win at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sunday.
Home runs by Jace Jung in the first and Trei Cruz in the fourth helped Erie build a 5-0 lead.
Altoona chipped away at the deficit as Connor Scott doubled in Carter Bins in the fifth.
Bins was at the plate in the sixth when a balk by Erie’s Jake Higganbotham allowed Tsung-Che Chung to score. Matt Gorski, who moved to second on the balk, scored on Fraizer’s home run to right field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.