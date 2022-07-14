ALTOONA, Pa. – Fabricio Macias knocked three doubles and drove in two runs as the Altoona Curve used nine extra-base hits to top the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-3 on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The nine extra-base hits set a new season high for the Curve (9-6, 42-42) and were two shy of the franchise record of 11. It was the 28th time that Altoona has had 10 or more hits in a game this season, with the Curve holding a 21-7 record in those games.
Macias and Aaron Shackelford hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the first inning off Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg to give Altoona the early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Matt Fraizer hit a one-out triple to right field before Macias and Shackelford combined for back-to-back doubles again to score Fraizer and give Altoona the 2-1 lead.
Liover Peguero then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to score Macias before Blake Sabol crushed a two-run home run to right field, his 10th shot of the season, to extend the lead to 5-1.
Andres Alvarez hit his 13th home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning to match Shackelford’s team lead and give the Curve a 6-1 lead.
Altoona then tacked on two more runs in the seventh off Gray Fenter. After back-to-back walks to Alvarez and Fraizer, Fenter threw a pitch in the dirt that Alvarez was stealing third on and allowed him to score on the wild pitch. Macias then hit a ground-rule double to score Fraizer and cap off the Altoona offense.
Aaron Shortridge allowed two runs on five hits and four strikeouts in four innings. Tyler Fitzgerald hit a solo home run in the second inning for the Flying Squirrels. Franklin Labour later doubled to open the bottom of the fourth and Shane Matheny drew a walk before Jeff Passantino entered the contest for the Curve.
Passantino worked a double play in the first batter he faced before allowing a two-run home run to Diego Rincones to round off Richmond’s offense. He allowed the one run on two hits with three strikeouts in two innings.
Cristofer Melendez made his first appearance for Altoona this season and earned the win, tossing two scoreless frames and allowing one hit on one walk and three strikeouts. Tahnaj Thomas tossed a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to finish the game for the Curve.
Macias and Shackelford each finished with three hits in the win. It was the first win of the week for Altoona over Richmond. Macias became the first Curve batter to record three doubles in a game this season, and fourth to have three extra-base hits, one shy of the franchise record.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6 p.m. Friday night. Right-hander Luis Ortiz takes the ball for Altoona, with right-hander Matt Frisbee on the mound for the Flying Squirrels.
