HARRISBURG – Despite carrying a combined no-hitter into the seventh inning, the Altoona Curve needed 11 innings to lock down a 5-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. With the victory, the Curve completed their 12-game road trip to Binghamton and Harrisburg with a 9-3 record.
After each team was held scoreless in the 10th, Daniel Amaral drove in Deon Stafford with a double to left-center field with two outs in the 11th inning. Oneil Cruz followed with an RBI single.
