ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona Curve set a franchise record with 19 runs on a season-high 18 hits in a 19-8 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The 19 runs broke the club’s previous single-game record which sat at 18 runs.
It had been done four times, with the most recent occurrence coming in 2015.
After surrendering three runs in the top of the first inning to the Flying Squirrels, Altoona sent 12 batters to the plate in an eight-run bottom of the first inning. Aaron Shackelford and Andres Alvarez hit back-to-back home runs. Shackelford hit a three-run shot before Alvarez hit his team leading eighth of the season.
Four total home runs were hit by Altoona, with Lolo Sanchez hitting a three-run home run in the second and Blake Sabol hitting a solo shot in the eighth. This matched a season-high for home runs hit in a game for Altoona and marked the eighth straight game with a long ball for the Curve, two shy of matching a franchise mark.
Sanchez and Tucupita Marcano each had three hits and three runs batted in, while Shackelford had four runs batted in for the Curve.
Connor Scott also had three RBIs, while Sabol had two hits and two RBI.
Liover Peguero had two runs batted in to jump to third in the Eastern League with 27 RBI.
Travis MacGregor earned the win in three innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits.
The win marked the fourth of the week for Altoona, who split the 12-game homestand at 6-6. It is the second series Altoona has won this season.
Altoona is off on Monday before traveling to Harrisburg for a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
Altoona will send left-hander Omar Cruz (2-3, 4.50 ERA) to the mound with Harrisburg’s starter yet to be announced.
