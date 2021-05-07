ALTOONA – Rodolfo Castro smashed a line drive back through the middle to lead off the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Curve a 5-4 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona (1-3) picked up its first win of the season.
After Oneil Cruz tied the game with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning off Baysox reliever Nick Vespi, Yerry De Los Santos stranded the placed runner at second in the top half of the 10th inning with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts. Working against Diogenes Almengo in the 10th, Castro smoked an 0-1 pitch to center field to score Mason Martin and send the Curve into a celebration for the first time this season.
Altoona took an early 2-0 lead with single runs in the second and fourth innings. In the second, Ethan Paul singled in Cal Mitchell in his first at-bat at Double-A to take the lead. In the fourth inning, Castro smashed the first home run of the season for the Curve with a solo shot off the Skyliner roller coaster beyond the right-field wall.
Right-hander Max Kranick made his Double-A debut on Friday night and cruised through the first five innings of his outing. Mixing in a cutter, changeup and curveball with a mid to high-90’s fastball, Kranick retired seven straight batters following a leadoff double from Malquin Canelo. After retiring the first two men in the sixth inning, Kranick surrendered a double to Robert Neustrom and Chris Hudgens followed him with a two-run home run off the left-field foul pole on his final pitch of the night. All told, Kranick went 5 2/3 innings allowing two runs on six hits, no walks, and struck out four on 85 pitches, 64 for strikes.
Bowie built its lead to 4-2 in the top of the seventh with an RBI double from Alexis Torres and a run-scoring single from Malquin Canelo off reliever Brad Case, who made his Double-A debut on Friday night.
The Curve began their rally with a solo home run from Jonah Davis in the seventh inning. Davis finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, his first Double-A home run, and was hit by a pitch.
Castro led the offense with a three-hit night, while Cruz, Davis and Mitchell each chipped in with two hits. Paul made his Curve debut on Friday night and went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases.
Altoona stole five bases in the game with Daniel Amaral, Cruz and Castro also recording a stolen base.
