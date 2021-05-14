BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Altoona Curve picked up their sixth straight win on Friday night, hanging on through a tense bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-7 on Friday.
Binghamton plated four runs in the first inning off Curve RHP Max Kranick, who settled down to retire 15 of 17 batters after a Yoel Romero double to earn the victory.
Curve left outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba (four RBIs) blasted a two-run home run over the wall in right-center to make it 4-2 in the second. Brendt Citta (3-for-5, double, two RBIs) singled home a pair to tie the game. Ji-Hwan Bae added two hits.
In the ninth, a groundball was hit into the hole at short, which Oneil Cruz knocked down into shallow left field. Binghamton’s Carlos Cortes turned for home as the ball skipped away from Cruz, but the shortstop recovered and threw home to get the final out of the game at home plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.