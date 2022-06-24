MANCHESTER, N.H. – Henry Davis recorded his first multi-hit game in Double-A as Altoona rallied off 12 hits to come from behind for the victory over New Hampshire 8-7 on Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
The Curve overcame multiple deficits in the contest to earn their second win of the series against the Fisher Cats. Davis had two RBIs on two hits, while Brendt Citta finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs as well. Every Altoona batter reached base in the contest.
The offense came early for the Curve, scoring two runs in the first inning. Matt Fraizer and Liover Peguero opened the game with back-to-back singles off New Hampshire starter Trent Palmer. Following a Blake Sabol fielder’s choice, Fraizer was able to score on a wild pitch. Then, Davis knocked an RBI single to give Altoona the 2-0 lead.
The Fisher Cats would score four runs in the second inning off a pair of home runs. Curve starter Aaron Shortridge made his Double-A debut in the outing and allowed a three-run home run to Zac Cook before surrendering a solo shot later in the frame to Ryan Gold to give New Hampshire the 4-2 lead. Shortridge finished the outing with two innings pitched, allowing four runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Davis helped the Curve match the four runs in the third inning. With Matt Gorski on second and one out, Davis lined an RBI double to left field to score the run. Davis would score later in the frame on a wild pitch from relief pitcher Andrew Bash to tie the game, but New Hampshire would reclaim the lead in the bottom of the third with two more runs off the bullpen. Bear Bellomy allowed the two runs, but pitched three innings for Altoona, striking out two batters.
Trailing 6-4, Altoona worked three walks to load the bases in the fifth inning. Citta then hit an RBI single to cut into the deficit. It would be Citta who would help the Curve take the lead in the seventh inning, when he hit his second RBI single of the game to tie it at 6.
In the next at-bat, Connor Scott doubled to right field to score a run and give Altoona the lead. Citta would score on a passed ball to give the Curve an insurance run in the frame.
Tahnaj Thomas (3-4) allowed one hit in two innings of relief, while Omar Cruz surrendered one run in the eighth inning on two hits and a strikeout. Tyler Samaniego picked up his fourth save of the season, working a one-two-three ninth inning to hold the one-run victory for the Curve.
Altoona stole three bases in the win. Peguero and Fraizer joined Davis and Citta with multiple hits in the contest. Jared Triolo drew three walks as the Curve worked eight in the victory.
Altoona will continue its six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Saturday night. Right-hander Luis Quinones will get the start for the Cats, with right-hander Quinn Priester making his second start on the season for the Curve.
