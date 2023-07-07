ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona Curve build a six-run lead and held off a late rally from the Erie SeaWolves to prevail 8-7 on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona led 8-2 after the seventh inning. Erie tallied three runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth.
Altoona’s Aaron Shortridge struck out five batters and allowed two runs over seven innings to earn the victory.
The Curve’s Matt Fraizer (two stolen bases) and Jackson Glenn each went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs.
Tsung-Che Cheng (triple), Claudio Finol (two doubles), Jacob Gonzalez (double, two RBIs), Lolo Sanchez and Chavez Young (double) all provided two hits apiece for Altoona.
