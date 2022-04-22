ALTOONA, Pa. – After taking a six-run lead into the ninth inning, the Altoona Curve survived a near comeback from New Hampshire to win their third game in a row, 8-7, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
A wild ninth inning that saw five runs score for the Fisher Cats came off of five Curve walks, a hit by pitch, two errors and three passed balls. The inning began with back-to-back walks from Will Kobos in his team debut. After striking out the next batter, Steward Berroa bounced into a fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning. Then, back-to-back walks from Kobos, including a passed ball that scored a run, sent Altoona back to the bullpen.
Enmanuel Mejia entered into the contest and seemingly rolled a game-ending ground ball, but a pair of errors from Will Matthiessen and Tucupita Marcano allowed two runs to score on the play. Mejia then walked and hit the next two batters, before Luis De Los Santos hit an infield single to score the seventh run for New Hampshire. On the play, Jared Triolo delivered a strike to third base on the play to catch Sebastian Espino rounding the bag and a tag was applied by Andres Alvarez to end the game. Kobos allowed four runs with four walks and two outs recorded. Mejia allowed one run to get the final out.
Before the final frame, Altoona was cruising thanks to early offense. Marcano launched his first home run of the season in the second, and Aaron Shackelford hit a two-run shot in the third, his second in the past two games. Matt Fraizer later scored another on an infield single and error from Tanner Morris.
Shackelford scored one on a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Altoona scored three times in the eighth inning. After a one-out double from Fraizer, he scored on a wild pitch from second base. Connor Scott walked later in the frame and scored on a triple from Blake Sabol. Jack Suwinski scored Sabol with an RBI-single to give Altoona the much-needed insurance runs.
Luis Ortiz earned the win for Altoona, going five innings and allowing two runs early in the contest. He struck out six and walked two. Noe Toribio delivered three scoreless innings in relief with five strikeouts of his own.
Shackelford provided three runs batted in for Altoona, while Suwinski, Sabol, Triolo and Fraizer all recorded two hits. Scott saw a nine-game hitting streak come to an end, but extended his on-base streak to 10 games. The Curve smacked 12 hits in the win.
The Curve will start right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas on Saturday night at PNG Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.