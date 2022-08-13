BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – With the possible game-tying and game-winning run on base during the bottom of the ninth inning, Tyler Samaniego recorded the final out for Altoona as the Curve clinched a series victory in Binghamton with a 3-2 win at Mirabito Stadium on Saturday night.
Holding a 3-1 lead entering the ninth, Tahnaj Thomas struck out the first batter, before issuing a walk to Jeremy Vasquez. Matt Winaker singled to move him to third. A passed ball on Blake Sabol put two in scoring position as Wyatt Young singled home a run, putting runners on the corners.
Thomas notched a second strikeout before giving way to Samaniego, who got a groundout to end the game. It was the ninth save of the year in Double-A for Samaniego, tied for fifth in the Eastern League.
Malcom Nuñez had his best offensive game for Altoona in the win. In the first inning, he lifted a sacrifice fly to score Nick Gonzalez, who was hit by a pitch. In the sixth, he launched his first home run in a Curve uniform to center field to make it a 2-1 game. It was the 18th home run of the season for Nuñez, who finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
The Curve scored a much-needed insurance run in the eighth inning. Sabol was hit by a pitch to open the frame and moved to second on a Nuñez single. Liover Peguero moved both base runners on a flyout and Sabol scored on a wild pitch from Grant Hartwig in the next at-bat.
Aaron Shortridge earned the win for Altoona, going five innings and allowing one unearned run on four hits with four strikeouts. J.C. Flowers delivered three scoreless innings of relief, striking out four batters.
