ERIE, Pa. – Altoona pitching piled up 12 strikeouts and held Erie to just four hits in a 3-1 victory at UPMC Park on Sunday afternoon.
Matt Fraizer and Brendt Citta picked up consecutive run-scoring hits in the deciding inning to lead the Curve offense. With the win, Altoona finished its series in Erie with an even 3-3 record.
Right-handed hurler Mike Burrows turned in his fourth scoreless start of the season in the Mother’s Day victory. Burrows fanned back-to-back batters to start the game and struck out the side in order in the second inning on his way to six total strikeouts in four innings.
Altoona’s fourth-inning rally led to three runs against Erie reliever Reese Olson. Nick Gonzales started the inning with his second walk of the game and Liover Peguero followed him with a single to right to set up the inning. Fraizer then dropped a base hit in to left field to take the 1-0 lead. Citta followed with a double that rolled to the wall in left to score Peguero and Fraizer.
The Curve bullpen turned in a strong outing in the series finale following Burrows’ outing. Will Kobos entered in the fifth inning and Erie used two walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to center to draw a run closer. After picking up two outs, Altoona turned to lefty Zach Matson to finish the inning. Matson struck out SeaWolves designated hitter Dillon Dingler on three pitches to end the inning. Matson added a scoreless sixth inning and earned his second win of the season. Travis MacGregor then delivered two scoreless innings allowing just one baserunner and Colin Selby picked up his third save of the season, maneuvering through two ninth-inning singles to finish the game.
The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field for a 6 p.m. contest on Tuesday. Altoona hosts the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in a six-game series. Right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz is slated to take the ball in the series opener for Altoona with right-hander Jhony Brito on the mound for Somerset.
According to reports, 2021 No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis has been promoted to Double-A Altoona. Davis, a catcher from the University of Louisville, is ranked as the No. 23 prospect and No. 4 catcher in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline. At High-A Greensboro, Davis has a .341 average, .450 on-base percentage and .585 slugging percentage to go with five home runs, five stolen bases, 22 RBIs, 18 runs and 28 hits in 22 games played.
