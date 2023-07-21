ALTOONA, Pa. – Lolo Sanchez knocked an RBI single in the ninth inning, but Altoona’s offense was shut down by Reading Fightin Phils starter Griff McGarry as Reading evened the series in a 4-1 defeat of the Curve on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The highlight of the evening for Altoona was the retirement of Roberto Clemente’s No. 21 uniform in a special pre-game ceremony. The Clemente family watched from right field as a new plaque was unveiled on the right field flagpole, 21 feet up from the ground, to commemorate the legacy of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend.
McGarry became the first pitcher to strike out 10 Curve batters this season in a career-long seven inning performance. He allowed just three base runners, all on singles, and did not allow a run. The Curve offense had its best chance in the eighth, when Andrew Baker gave Altoona all the ingredients of a comeback with three straight walks to open the frame. Brett Schulze then entered for the Fightin Phils and slammed the oven door shut with three straight strikeouts to end the inning.
Anthony Solometo allowed three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss in the outing. He matched his Double-A high with seven strikeouts and walked just one batter. Solometo allowed two singles in the third before a passed ball by Abrahan Gutierrez allowed the first run to score. An RBI single by Casey Martin in the fourth and a solo home run by Carlos De La Cruz in the fifth gave Reading the 3-0 lead.
