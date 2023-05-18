BOWIE, Md. – Aaron Shortridge spun six innings of two-run ball and Altoona banged out 16 hits in a 13-11 win over Bowie on Thursday night at Prince George Stadium.
Altoona matched its season high with 16 hits in the victory and each starter picked up at least one hit in the win.
Altoona struck first with four runs in the third inning that chased Bowie’s starter, Peter Van Loon, from the game after 2 2/3 innings. With a pair of base hits and a walk to start the inning against Van Loon, Liover Peguero scored a pair with his fifth double of the series when he lined a shot to right-center field. Lolo Sanchez followed Peguero with a sacrifice fly and Henry Davis added an RBI single to give the Curve an early 4-0 lead.
The Curve put the game away with a five-run fourth inning. After Connor Scott picked up his second of three hits to drive in Claudio Finol, Peguero singled and Sanchez walked to set up Altoona’s offense. With the bases loaded and two outs in the inning, Mason Martin demolished a 3-2 offering from reliever Kade Stroud for a grand slam to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
Altoona would build its lead to 13-2 after six innings thanks to an RBI single from Peguero in the fifth and a two-run homer from Finol in the sixth inning. Finol’s homer was his first since the 2021 season when he was playing with the Gulf Coast League Pirates.
Shortridge earned his third win of the season with his third start lasting six innings. He struck out four, walked two and allowed five hits on 76 pitches, 47 for strikes.
Bowie tagged the Altoona bullpen with nine runs over the final three innings of the contest. The Baysox scored seven times in the eighth inning off Tyler Samaniego and Braeden Ogle, punctuated by a grand slam from Cesar Prieto who made it a 13-10 game.
Oliver Garcia earned his first save of the season working around two doubles and a walk in the ninth to strand the tying run at first with a strikeout to end the game.
Peguero, Finol and Scott each had three hits in the game. Peguero is 8-for-15 with five doubles in the first three games of the series at Bowie.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 7:05 p.m. Friday night. Right-hander Kyle Nicolas takes the ball for Altoona against Bowie right-hander Chayce McDermott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.