ALTOONA, Pa. – Altoona right-hander Aaron Shortridge went the distance as the Curve edged the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Shortridge threw 70 of his 103 pitches for strikes. The Pittsburgh Pirates' fourth-round pick in 2018 allowed two runs, one earned, and six hits over nine innings. Shortridge tallied seven strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
After trailing 1-0, Altoona produced two runs in the fourth innings. Jacob Gonzalez's sacrifice fly and Claudio Finol's RBI single accounted for the Curve runs.
Gonzalez's run-scoring single in the eighth gave the home team a 3-1 lead. Matt Gorski stole two bases.
Erie's Justice Bigbie hit a solo homer in the first inning. Dillon Dingler added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
