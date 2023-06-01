ALTOONA, Pa. – In a game that saw Binghamton and Altoona trade the lead four times, it was the Curve who took the final lead in the sixth inning and held on for a 9-8 win over the Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was Altoona’s second straight win in the series after dropping the series opener on Tuesday.
The Curve held a 9-7 lead entering the ninth inning with Braeden Ogle on the mound, who walked the first two batters he faced before rolling a critical double-play ball along the infield. He then gave up a Matt Rudick RBI single to make it a 9-8 game and was lifted from the contest for Juan Minaya.
Minaya allowed a single to load the bases with two outs and Jose Peroza at the plate. Peroza drove a line drive to right field, where Connor Scott made a full-extension diving catch to end the game.
Altoona’s bullpen soaked up all nine innings with Matt Eckelman making his second start of the season. Binghamton managed three runs off him in the second inning to take the first lead before Travis MacGregor entered and got the final out of the inning. MacGregor, who had a 13 1/3 scoreless streak end in the third inning, struck out five and allowed three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
The Curve took a 5-4 lead after three innings and retook the lead at 7-6 in the fifth. If not for two insurance runs in the sixth, both scoring on a double from Matt Fraizer, the game might have ended with a Rumble Pony victory.
Fraizer, who drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in three straight at-bats, matched his career high with his fourth and fifth runs batted in in the sixth inning with the double. He finished the day 1-for-6 with four fielder's choices.
The Curve bullpen managed just two clean innings on the night and overcame 11 walks, a hit batsman and 11 hits. Bear Bellomy earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless relief innings following MacGregor. Omar Cruz tossed 2/3 scoreless innings before Cameron Junker tossed one inning, allowing one run on two hits to snap a 14 1/3 scoreless inning streak.
Claudio Finol matched his season high with three hits, including two doubles. Finol, Lolo Sanchez and Scott combined to go 7-for-14 with a walk in the bottom three spots of the batting order. Liover Peguero picked up his team-leading 14th multi-hit game in the win. He had two RBIs in the win.
The Curve continue their series with the Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6 p.m. Friday. Right-hander Jared Jones will start for the Curve while right-hander Dom Hamel is slated to start for Binghamton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.