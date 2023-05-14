ALTOONA, Pa. – Mason Martin hit his fifth home run of the season for Altoona on Sunday afternoon, but the Curve offense managed just four hits and lost 4-2 to the Akron RubberDucks at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Martin’s blast led off the second inning for the Curve, coming off Akron starter Joey Cantillo. Andres Alvarez singled two batters later, but Altoona would not record another hit until Henry Davis singled in the eighth inning. The Curve stranded seven runners on base.
The Curve brought one run across on a bases-loaded walk from Dylan Shockley in the seventh. Martin was walked before Drew Maggi was hit by a pitch and Alvarez walked to load the bases against Bradley Hanner in relief. Mason Hickman then entered the game and recorded one out before Shockley drew the RBI walk. Hickman bounced back to strikeout Liover Peguero and pinch-hitter Matt Fraizer to end the inning.
Travis MacGregor served as an opener in the game for Altoona and worked two scoreless innings before Justin Meis entered the game in the third. Meis allowed three runs on four hits in three innings to take the loss. Michael Berglund knocked an RBI double off Meis in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-all. In the sixth, Meis allowed a solo home run to Aaron Bracho and proceeded to hit Korey Holland with a pitch before walking Joe Naranjo and exiting the game.
Braeden Ogle entered the game and walked Connor Kokx to load the bases. He later walked Petey Halpin to bring home the third run for Akron. Ogle struck out three batters in his only inning of relief. Nick Dombkowski walked one batter in the seventh and allowed him to score on a pair of groundouts. Cameron Junker and Juan Minaya each worked scoreless innings of relief in the eighth and ninth.
Matt Gorski saw his 11-game on-base streak come to an end in the loss. Shockley threw out his ninth runner on the base paths this season, a mark that ties him for second in the Eastern League. Cade Smith earned his 10th save of the season for Akron.
Sunday’s game was one of four dates for Minor League Baseball’s “Hope At Bat” campaign, a partnership with the American Cancer Society that raises money for cancer research. MiLB donated $10 for every strikeout in the contest on “Strike Out Breast Cancer Day,” resulting in a $180 donation from the contest.
Altoona travels to Bowie on Tuesday evening to take on the Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, for a six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with right-hander Jared Jones taking the ball for Altoona against right-hander Justin Armbruester for Bowie.
