HARRISBURG, Pa. – Despite a brilliant starting performance from Luis Ortiz and an eighth-inning rally to take the lead, Altoona dropped the finale of its six-game series with Harrisburg, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.
With the defeat, Altoona (22-23) finished its series with the Senators with a 4-2 record.
After surrendering a leadoff homer to Ehire Adrianza to start the bottom of the first inning, Ortiz retired 16 straight batters before allowing a second run on back-to-back hits in the sixth. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked none. He needed just 69 pitches to work through six innings.
Altoona held a 2-1 lead after three innings following an RBI double from Nick Gonzales and an infield single from Liover Peguero, which plated two runs. Gonzales and Jared Triolo combined for five of Altoona’s eight hits out of the top two spots in the batting order.
After Harrisburg took the lead in the seventh inning, Altoona used back-to-back hits and an intentional walk to load the bases with one out in the eighth inning. Lolo Sanchez followed with a base hit to right-center field to tie the game. Andres Alvarez drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to deep right to take a 4-3 lead.
However, Harrisburg mounted a ninth-inning rally for the second straight game with a double from Wilson Garcia and a two-out walk by Justin Connell put the winning run aboard. Jake Alu then ripped a 1-2 pitch from Enmanuel Mejia into the right-field corner to score both and secure the 5-4 win for the Senators.
Altoona returns to PNG Field on Tuesday for a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox. Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinzki will take the ball in the series opener with left-hander Drew Rom slated for the Baysox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.