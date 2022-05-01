AKRON, Ohio – Liover Peguero and Lolo Sanchez each recorded two hits for the Curve, but their efforts were not enough as Altoona fell in the series finale to Akron 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.
Altoona took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning of the contest. Peguero led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a fielding error by center fielder George Valera. Connor Scott then knocked home Peguero with a single off Akron starter Hunter Gattis to score the only run for the Curve in the contest. Gattis allowed the one unearned run in five innings pitched with seven strikeouts.
Altoona starter Carmen Mlodzinski allowed three runs with one of them unearned in five innings of work to take the loss. It was a strong outing overall for Mlodzinski, who struck out a season-high seven batters and pitched into the sixth inning.
Akron scored one run on a sacrifice fly by Will Brennan in the bottom of the fourth inning. Later, Jose Tena hit a two-run home run off Mlodzinski in the sixth. Daniel Schneemann hit a solo home run as insurance in the bottom of the eighth off Curve reliever Austin Roberts.
Roberts allowed one run with two hits and two strikeouts in one inning of work. Noe Toribio tossed two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, in relief. Joey Cantillo improved to 1-2 on the season for Akron after tossing four scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.
With Scott’s RBI single, he stretches his on-base streak to a season-high 15 games, the longest by any Curve player this season. Meanwhile, Aaron Shackelford saw a 12-game on-base streak get snapped. The loss marks the first four-game losing streak for Altoona this year, after taking the first two games of the series in Akron.
The Curve travel to Erie to begin a six-game series against the SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Right-hander Mike Burrows starts on the mound for Altoona, while right-handed pitcher Reese Olson will take the ball for Erie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.