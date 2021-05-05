ALTOONA – The Bowie Baysox scored a run in the eighth and ninth innings to defeat the Altoona Curve 2-1 in the 2021 Northeast League, formerly called the Eastern League, opener on Tuesday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
J.C. Escarra homered for Bowie in the top of the eighth to force a 1-all tie. Terrin Vavra grounded into fielder’s choice to bring in the eventual winning run. A throwing error allowed Vavra to reach second base.
Cal Mitchell brought in Oneil Cruz, who went 2-for-4, on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for Altoona’s lone run.
Roansy Contreras, acquired by the Pirates in the Jameson Taillon trade from the New York Yankees, struck out 11 batters over five shutout frames for the Curve.
There was a 1-hour, 27-minute rain delay.
