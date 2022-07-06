AKRON, Ohio – Altoona picked up 10 hits and hurler Carmen Mlodzinski spun five innings to lead the Curve to a 6-3 victory over the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday evening at Canal Park.
Altoona jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI single from Jared Triolo and a three-run homer from Aaron Shackelford.
The Curve would add another run on an RBI single from Matt Fraizer to support Mlodzinski’s effort on the mound.
Mlodzinski picked up a win in his second straight start and struck out six batters in the victory. The 23-year-old right-hander used a solid breaking ball, mid-90’s fastball and a good changeup to keep Akron off-balance.
The RubberDucks managed three straight hits off of Altoona’s starter in the fifth inning to plate two runs, but Mlodzinski struck out George Valera and got Jhonkensy Noel to fly out to center to end his outing.
In his five innings, Altoona’s right-hander allowed six hits and one walk on 87 pitches.
Righty Bear Bellomy spun three innings of one-run relief and picked up three strikeouts before handing the ball off to Tyler Samaniego, who set down the side in order in the ninth inning for his fifth save of the season.
The Curve picked up 10 hits for the 24th time this season, most among Eastern League teams. Fraizer and Triolo each had three hits in the win.
Monday’s postponed game between Altoona and Akron has been rescheduled for Friday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. consisting of a pair of seven-inning games.
